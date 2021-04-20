Four-alarm brush fire breaks out along North Philly train tracks

Philadelphia firefighters responded Tuesday to a four-alarm blaze in several locations along the train tracks in the Hunting Park section of the city, officials said.

The brush fires were reported to authorities around 2:40 p.m. in the area of 10th and Venango streets, impacting travel on surrounding roads, including Broad Street.

Two staging areas were set up on Broad Street and Lycoming Avenue and on 12th and Luzerne streets, police said. Commuters and city residents have been advised to avoid the area.

Several cars and buildings in the vicinity were reported on fire, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

A cause for the fires was not immediately revealed on Tuesday afternoon, but it's possible that sparks from a passing train ignited the brush surrounding the tracks.

