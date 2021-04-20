Four-alarm brush fire breaks out along North Philly train tracks

April 20, 2021
Philadelphia firefighters responded Tuesday to a four-alarm blaze in several locations along the train tracks in the Hunting Park section of the city, officials said.
The brush fires were reported to authorities around 2:40 p.m. in the area of 10th and Venango streets, impacting travel on surrounding roads, including Broad Street.
PFD has numerous apparatus responding to a 4-alarm fire in the Hunting Park section of the city. This is a brush fire along train tracks that is impacting travel on several streets around 10th and Venango, including Broad Street. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/AHQyobhfbn— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) April 20, 2021
Uh. Is North Philly on fire? @6abc pic.twitter.com/tqIYTdhNrd— Gags (@Mgags84) April 20, 2021
#BREAKING: Several Fires Burning Along Train Tracks In Hunting Park and North Philadelphia. The Fire Has Spread To Nearby Cars And Buildings. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/6ZxArsdAXb— BREAKING NEWS (@Breaking_4_News) April 20, 2021
Two staging areas were set up on Broad Street and Lycoming Avenue and on 12th and Luzerne streets, police said. Commuters and city residents have been advised to avoid the area.
Several cars and buildings in the vicinity were reported on fire, police said.
No injuries were immediately reported.
A cause for the fires was not immediately revealed on Tuesday afternoon, but it's possible that sparks from a passing train ignited the brush surrounding the tracks.
#Breaking - Multiple brush fires burning in Hunting Park and North Philadelphia. @PhillyFireDept has gone to 4 alarms on these fires. Possibly resulting from sparks after a train moved through the area. @6abc pic.twitter.com/KF8hZ8W5J9— Dan Patrick (@6abcDan) April 20, 2021
