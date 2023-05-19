North Wildwood gets emergency approval from state officials to fix beach erosion before summer

North Wildwood will be able to restore several of its beach access points and reshape sand dunes that have been majorly impacted by erosion, as officials from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection granted the city last-minute approval due to public safety concerns about an influx of travelers headed to the Jersey Shore over Memorial Day Weekend.

The beaches between Third and Seventh avenues and 12th to 16th avenues have been the most susceptible to erosion and have lost much of their sand volume this winter, prompting city officials to post signage urging residents and visitors to enter the beach elsewhere. People are still able to bypass them, creating the potential for hazards as the city's population is expected to swell to 40,000 people this summer, NJ.com reported.

In a letter of emergency approval obtained by the Cape May County Herald, the Department of Environmental Protection granted the city one-time approval to reshape existing sand dunes from 12th to 16th avenues and restore entry points to secure public access to the beaches that have been nearly washed away by sand erosion. City officials must install fencing to designate the new entry points.

The work must be completed within 60 days, according to the letter. Any additional repairs must be approved separately by the Department of Environmental Protection and no other dunes are allowed to be disturbed during the repair process. The city will prepare a mitigation plan for the sand that is removed from the existing dunes and have the plans be approved by the state before beginning any other construction.

During the construction, no existing vegetation or wetlands can be disturbed or excavated in order to make way for beach access points or reshaping sand dunes. If there are any shorebirds found at the excavation sites, all construction must be halted until the state issues guidance on managing their habitats, officials wrote.

"Getting the public access back was paramount," Rosenello told the Herald. "No matter what you try to do with the signage, and even barricades, people are going to go to the beach, they're going to climb over the barricades, they're going to go around the barricades, they're going to cut through the dunes."

Trucks will begin moving as early as next week, with work expected to be completed before Memorial Day Weekend, Rosenello told the Associated Press.

In December, New Jersey sued North Wildwood to stop the city from building prohibited supports for its sand dune system following a storm last fall that caused excessive beach erosion. The city countersued in January, seeking $21 million from the state as a reimbursement for its long-term beach repair expenses and permission to to build additional structures, the Inquirer reported.

By February, the Department of Environmental Protection issued a $12.8 million fine to North Wildwood for unauthorized work on its beaches. The work included prohibited beach replenishments, pier renovations, construction of a bar and restaurant, allegedly building bathrooms too far from the designated sewer system and other boardwalk developments, according to NJ.com.

In a Facebook post written in March, Rosenello said that in previous years, North Wildwood utilized Wildwood's beach for "sand back-passing" projects each year in order to replenish its beach for the busy summer season. By harvesting sand and using off-road dump trucks to spread the sand along North Wildwood's beaches, city officials could dump sand right along the shoreline.

While high tide has caused issues with this system before, this year's high tide is up to one or more piers per day, Rosenello said. This makes it difficult to use the area for back-passing, as water remains up to Morey's Piers often two hours after high tide. While the city attempted to build a sand berm, a man-made hill of sand used to protect beaches from erosion, the project used up too much of the city's resources and was later scrapped.

The city installed a steel bulkhead, a structure used to protect the land from erosion from tidal waves, despite a state order barring beach construction. According to Rosenello, the bulkhead has kept the damage from becoming "catastrophic," though the Department of Environmental Protection said in its approval letter that it believes the areas excessive erosion is being "exacerbated by end effect wave reflection from the currently existing, unauthorized bulkhead."

Officials suggested that, if the areas controlled by the steel bulkhead remain a concern, that North Wildwood officials should file a new request for approval using one of several alternatives put forward by the Department of Environmental Protection. The city has not submitted a request to the state for continues work in the areas around the steel bulkhead since state officials denied a request for a second bulkhead in February.