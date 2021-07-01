More News:

July 01, 2021

Dog's body found in trash bag by sanitation worker in Northeast Philly, police say

Investigators first believed the remains may have been human

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crime
Body Trash Northeast Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia sanitation worker found human remains inside a trash bag on the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue.

A Philadelphia sanitation worker found a dismembered body early Thursday morning in a trash bag in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. The remains were initially thought to be human, but the Medical Examiner's office later determined that they belonged to a dog. 

The discovery was made just after 8 a.m. while the sanitation workers were on their route along the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue, according to authorities.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia woman charged in fatal shooting outside Delaware's Christiana Mall

At first, Investigators said they were not immediately able to determine the identity of the victim or whether the individual was a man or a woman.

An update from police at 10:40 a.m. said the remains were canine, not human. 

No other details were provided and the investigation remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crime Northeast Philadelphia Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Mailbag: Could the Sixers fire Doc Rivers? Should they worry about signing Embiid's supermax deal?
Rivers-Embiid_062821_usat

Sponsored

Are you eligible for free college tuition?
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Healthy Eating

Trying to reduce sugar from your diet? These foods contain more than you might realize
Hidden sugar in food

Courts

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction thrown out by Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Cosby Conviction Vacated

Arts & Culture

Annenberg Center changes name, announces first indoor live shows since the pandemic
Annenberg Center Name Change

Food & Drink

Franklin Fountain opening outpost in Delaware County
Franklin Fountain in Delaware County

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved