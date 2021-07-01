Dog's body found in trash bag by sanitation worker in Northeast Philly, police say

July 01, 2021
A Philadelphia sanitation worker found a dismembered body early Thursday morning in a trash bag in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. The remains were initially thought to be human, but the Medical Examiner's office later determined that they belonged to a dog.
The discovery was made just after 8 a.m. while the sanitation workers were on their route along the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue, according to authorities.
At first, Investigators said they were not immediately able to determine the identity of the victim or whether the individual was a man or a woman.
An update from police at 10:40 a.m. said the remains were canine, not human.
No other details were provided and the investigation remains ongoing.