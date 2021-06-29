Philly woman charged in fatal shooting outside Delaware's Christiana Mall

Delaware State Police have arrested a Philadelphia woman in connection with the fatal shooting of another woman outside the Christiana Mall in Newark on Monday, authorities said.

Shaidiah McNeair, 24, is charged with manslaughter and a weapons offense for allegedly killing the 27-year-old victim, who has not been identified by police.

State troopers responded to 800 Christiana Mall Rd. shortly after 4 p.m. following reports that a black Ford Fusion had collided with a metal guardrail in the area of the Target store.

At the scene, investigators found the 27-year-old victim unresponsive in the driver's seat of the car with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities determined that a second person had been in the vehicle with the victim and exited before police arrived. After searching the area, troopers found McNeair and took her into custody. Investigators also found a white plastic bag containing a handgun along a nearby embankment.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting were not released.

McNeair was arraigned and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $250,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Grassi with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling (302) 365-8441.