Philly declares heat emergency as region sweats out hot, humid temperatures

Philadelphia has issued a heat health emergency as extremely hot and humid weather continues to sweep through the Delaware Valley this week.

The city's heat emergency took effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in place through Wednesday.

Cooling sites have been set up at seven public library branches and six SEPTA buses across the city. These air-conditioned locations are all open to the general public.

The library cooling centers will be operating with extended hours Tuesday and Wednesday. SEPTA's cooling buses will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. over the next two days. Masks are strongly recommended at the seven library branches and required on all six SEPTA cooling buses.

Residents can also visit the city's 90-plus "spraygrounds" that are open daily during the summer. Additionally, four of Philly's public pools will reopen tomorrow.

A full map of cooling centers, buses and public spraygrounds, as well as hours of operation, can be found on the city's website or by dialing 311. Residents can also use the city's finder tool to look up the closest pool or sprayground.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's Heatline is available for residents to receive health and safety tips from medical professionals. The Heatline is open for calls until midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday at (215) 765-9040.

The city's Office of Homeless Services has increased outreach efforts to help residents who are in need. Additional pet safety measures are being enforced by ACCT Philly.

The city's heat emergency comes as the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the most of the Philly region on Monday.

The warning, which is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday, covers Philadelphia and Delaware counties, as well as parts of Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties. The weather alert also encompasses Camden and Gloucester counties, as well as parts of Burlington County, in New Jersey.

The heat index could rise to as high as 105 in parts of the region on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to reach 97 degrees on both days. The normal high for Philadelphia at this time of the year is typically 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It could be a good few days for a beach trip to the Jersey Shore, as temperatures along the coast are expected to be much cooler.



Below is the complete forecast for the Philly region through Wednesday from the National Weather Service.

• Tuesday: Sunny and hot with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

• Wednesday: Sunny and hot with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 103. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy with a low around 73 at night. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

This is the second heat wave that the region has experienced just this month. A heat advisory was issued for most of the area in early June when temperatures reached the upper 90s and the heat index cracked 100.