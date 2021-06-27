More News:

June 27, 2021

Heat advisory issued in anticipation of hot, humid weather across Philly region this week

The heat index could reach as high as the low 100s in parts on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Heat
Philly forecast heat advisory

The heat advisory took effect at 12 p.m. Sunday and will remain in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents of the Philly region are encouraged to stay indoors and hydrated for as much as possible this week as a second heat wave sweeps across the Delaware Valley this month.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the region as hot, humid weather takes hold of the area through Wednesday.

The advisory, which took effect at 12 p.m. Sunday and will remain in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, was issued for Philadelphia and Delaware counties, as well as parts of Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania. The weather alert also covers Camden and Gloucester counties, as well as parts of Burlington County in New Jersey.

The heat index is expected to range from 96-109 in parts of the region this week. The heat index is expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s on Sunday before cracking 100 on Monday. 

The most intense heat and humidity is forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday when the heat index is expected to reach the low 100s.

Below is the full forecast for the Philly region through Wednesday from the National Weather Service. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.
Tuesday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75. 
Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny with a high near 96. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy with a low around 74 at night.

This is the second heat wave to come through the Philly region just this month. A heat advisory was issued for most of the area in early June when temperatures reached the upper 90s and the heat index cracked 100.

