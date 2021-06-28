More News:

June 28, 2021

Man, 23, drowns in river at Weymouth Furnace in Atlantic County

The Mays Landing park remains closed to visitors amid an ongoing investigation

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drownings
Weymouth Furnace Drowning Google/Street View

Weymouth Furnace park is located in Hamilton Township in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

Atlantic County authorities located the body of a 23-year-old man who drowned Sunday while swimming at Weymouth Furnace park, a popular gathering place and starting point for canoeing and kayaking on the Great Egg Harbor River.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at a watering hole with posted signs warning that swimming and standing in the water are prohibited. The park is located on Route 559 in Mays Landing, just north of the Black Horse Pike, in Hamilton Township

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead after he was pulled from the water around 4:30. 

Weymouth Furnace remains closed to visitors on Monday amid an ongoing investigation.

Swimming is not permitted in Atlantic County parks, with the exception of The Cove in Lake Lenape Park, which is patrolled by a lifeguard. 

"County officials remind the public of the importance of only swimming in guarded, designated areas whether in the ocean, a swimming pool, lake or river," Atlantic County said in a statement on Sunday's incident. 

A witness told the Press of Atlantic City that three young men were tubing on the river and were not acting in a reckless way at the time of the incident. The water appears to be shallow, but drops off steeply and suddenly. When one of the men went under, his friend reportedly ran to get help. 

Several people in the area attempted to locate and rescue the man before first responders arrived. 

Weymouth Furnace, located about 22 miles northwest of Atlantic City, is a former industrial site that was first an iron production facility in the 1800s and later the location of paper mills. The remnants of industrial buildings still stand on the property. Atlantic County acquired a portion of the area in 1966, maintaining it as a historic site within the county park system.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drownings New Jersey Atlantic County Swimming

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062421JeffreyLurie

Sponsored

Gated community coming to Graduate Hospital neighborhood
Limited - Rendering - Exterior - Townhomes from 24th

Senior Health

Calming computer jitters: Help for seniors who aren't tech-savvy
Senior Computer Help

Weather

Heat advisory issued in anticipation of hot, humid weather across Philly region this week
Philly forecast heat advisory

Music

Jazmine Sullivan wins Album of the Year for 'Heaux Tales' at 2021 BET Awards
BET Awards Jazmine Sullivan

Food & Drink

Safran Turney Hospitality to open The Lawn at Loveluck, a pop-up at LOVE Park
Lawn at Loveluck

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved