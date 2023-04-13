More News:

April 13, 2023

Trailer filled with $750,000 in dimes targeted in theft outside Walmart in Northeast Philly, police say

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from the area in an effort to identify those involved in the break-in

By Michael Tanenbaum
Northeast Philly Dimes Theft Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A trailer carrying $750,000 in dimes was broken into overnight Wednesday in the parking lot of teh Walmart along Byberry Road in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. An estimated $100,000 in coins were stolen.

Police are investigating the theft of an estimated $100,000 in dimes stolen from a trailer that was parked overnight outside of a Walmart in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the parking lot along Byberry Road, near the Philadelphia Mills mall, to find thousands of dimes scattered across the pavement, police said. 

The truck had been left in the lot by a driver who picked up a shipment of the coins from the U.S. Mint on Wednesday. The driver parked the vehicle and locked it in order to get some sleep before continuing on to his destination. When the driver returned Thursday morning, he found that the trailer had been pried open, police said.

Investigators told 6ABC that the big rig was apparently broken into using bolt cutters. An estimated $100,000 in dimes were stolen — the equivalent of one million coins. 

While making a getaway, the suspect left piles of change in the Walmart parking lot.

Police said there are cameras in the parking lot and that authorities are working to identify those responsible for the theft. It's still unclear whether one or several people were involved. 

