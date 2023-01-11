Former corrections officer pleads guilty to beating inmate at Curran-Fromhold; four others still face charges

A former officer at the the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia admitted to his role in the beating of an inmate during a strip search in 2020, causing injuries so severe that the man needed emergency surgery, federal prosecutors said. Four other officers who allegedly participated in the assault and later falsified reports about the incident could still face charges.

The beating happened on Oct. 6, 2020, after a pretrial detainee had been escorted to his cell around 9 p.m. for a strip search.

Former correctional officer Ronald C. Granville, 42, told investigators that he and the four other officers ordered the inmate to remove his clothing. Then the five guards assaulted him in his cell, causing injuries to the man's face, ribs and scrotum, authorities said.

In the month that followed the alleged assault, Granville and the four other officers submitted false reports about the incident, according to prosecutors.

Granville pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to a civil rights charge and falsification of records. He had resigned from his position last year. The investigation into the four other correctional officers, who have not been identified, remains ongoing with the FBI Philadelphia Field Office and the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.

“A uniform and a badge do not provide a license to brutalize,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said. “The U.S. Attorney's Office and our partners at the FBI and DOJ’s Civil Rights Division will devote the personnel and resources necessary to ensure that excessive force cases are investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Granville faces up to 30 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $500,000. His sentencing date is scheduled for April 25.

“While those behind bars may have lost their freedom, they retain their humanity — and their civil rights,” said Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the FBI Philadelphia Field Office. “Battering a compliant detainee is indefensible, and the FBI is committed to seeking justice for the victims of such violence and other criminal misconduct.”