$1 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at CVS in Northeast Philly

A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a CVS/Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia this week, state officials said.

The winning $1 Million Jackpot Party ticket was sold at the CVS at 1301 Rhawn Street. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus.

The $20 game has five top prizes, designated by a "$1MIL" symbol in the Mirror Ball area of the scratch-off ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at (800) 692-7481.