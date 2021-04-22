More News:

April 22, 2021

$1 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at CVS in Northeast Philly

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus

The CVS/Pharmacy at 1301 Rhawn Street in Northeast Philadelphia will receive a $5,000 for selling a winning $1 Million Jackpot Party Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket.

A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a CVS/Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia this week, state officials said.

The winning $1 Million Jackpot Party ticket was sold at the CVS at 1301 Rhawn Street. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus.

The $20 game has five top prizes, designated by a "$1MIL" symbol in the Mirror Ball area of the scratch-off ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at (800) 692-7481.

