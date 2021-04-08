$3 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Willow Grove deli

For the second time in less than a month, a winning lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold at a business in Willow Grove.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials revealed Wednesday that the top prize-winning MONOPOLY 100X ticket was sold at the Lucky 7 Deli at 425 W. Moreland Road, formerly a Wawa. The business will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.



The $30 MONOPOLY 100X game offers a chance to win up to 25 prizes.

In March, a $3 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket was sold just down the street at the Lukoil gas station at 3401 W. Moreland Road.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at (800) 692-7481.