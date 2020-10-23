$1 million lottery ticket sold at Giant store in Bucks County

October 23, 2020
A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery winner is walking away with a seven-figure prize.
An Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Giant grocery store in Quakertown, Bucks County.
All winners are encouraged to immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. All lottery prizes worth more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.
The Giant store, located at 1465 W. Broad St., will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Extreme Cash contest is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million. All scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date.
Last week, a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $3.6 million was sold at a Wawa store in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.
Proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery go to statewide programs that benefit older residents.
More than $31 billion has gone to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, senior centers and meals since lottery tickets were first sold in 1972.
