October 16, 2020

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3.6 million sold at Delco Wawa

Match 6 winner purchased ticket at store in Chadds Ford

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The Wawa located at 721 Naamans Creek Road in Chadds Ford, Delaware County, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling a winning Match 6 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.

A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery winner will claim a $3.62 million prize after purchasing a Match 6 ticket at a Wawa in Chadds Ford.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at the store at 721 Naaman's Creek Road on Oct. 14.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers in the drawing: 16-17-21-28-46-48.

More than 78,400 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Back in February, a $3 million Cash Scratch-Off ticket was sold at a Wawa in southwest Philadelphia, while a $1 million ticket was sold last November in Bucks County.

The winner of the Match 6 drawing has not been identified. The Wawa in Chadds Ford will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds all who buy tickets to check their numbers against the drawing, every time.

