South Jersey man wins $1.3 million jackpot at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

A New Jersey man won a significant jackpot during a recent visit to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

The winner, a plumbing and HVAC contractor named James, hit a $1.3 million Royal Flush Mega Jackpot while playing the Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em game at the casino, the Atlantic City Weekly reported Wednesday.

James is a resident of Atlantic County, N.J. His last name was withheld for privacy reasons.

Winning the jackpot obviously came as a surprise, the South Jersey native told the Atlantic City Weekly. James didn't expect to make so much money while playing a card game, but plans to share it with his family, he said.

"It is surreal to have hit a $1.3 million jackpot, especially because playing cards is a little different than laying pipe," James told the publication. "We plan to take care of our family, put money away for our kids and my wife deserves a nice trip.

The jackpot was one of several reported this week by the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. James and three other recent visitors to the New Jersey casino won large jackpots, according to 6ABC.

Two individuals won slot machine jackpots of $168,657 and $80,000 on Sunday, followed by a Mays Landing resident winning a jackpot of $90,000 while playing Blazing 7s on Monday.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City begin gradually reopening on July 2 following New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's lifting of coronavirus restrictions for casinos in the state. The boardwalk landmark was one of the first casinos to release its Safe + Sound program of COVID-19 heath and safety guidelines, prior to that date.