More News:

October 15, 2020

South Jersey man wins $1.3 million jackpot at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

The casino paid out four jackpots since Sunday

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Casinos Jackpots
hard rock hotel AC GoogleMaps/StreetView

A resident of South Jersey won a jackpot of $1.3 million at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City this week. The winner was identified as James, a local plumber and HVAC contractor from Atlantic County, N.J.

A New Jersey man won a significant jackpot during a recent visit to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. 

The winner, a plumbing and HVAC contractor named James, hit a $1.3 million Royal Flush Mega Jackpot while playing the Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em game at the casino, the Atlantic City Weekly reported Wednesday.

James is a resident of Atlantic County, N.J. His last name was withheld for privacy reasons. 

Winning the jackpot obviously came as a surprise, the South Jersey native told the Atlantic City Weekly. James didn't expect to make so much money while playing a card game, but plans to share it with his family, he said.

"It is surreal to have hit a $1.3 million jackpot, especially because playing cards is a little different than laying pipe," James told the publication. "We plan to take care of our family, put money away for our kids and my wife deserves a nice trip.

The jackpot was one of several reported this week by the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. James and three other recent visitors to the New Jersey casino won large jackpots, according to 6ABC.

Two individuals won slot machine jackpots of $168,657 and $80,000 on Sunday, followed by a Mays Landing resident winning a jackpot of $90,000 while playing Blazing 7s on Monday.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City begin gradually reopening on July 2 following New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's lifting of coronavirus restrictions for casinos in the state. The boardwalk landmark was one of the first casinos to release its Safe + Sound program of COVID-19 heath and safety guidelines, prior to that date.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Casinos Jackpots New Jersey Mays Landing South Jersey Casinos Atlantic County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 6 NFL picks
101420JJArcegaWhiteside

Education

West Philly high school principal named best in the United States
Gordon Philly Principal

Illness

Amid rising COVID-19 case counts, Philly modifies indoor, outdoor gathering restrictions
Philly limits COVID-19

Sixers

Sixers mock draft round-up: Rumors about another 'promise' begin to form
Cole-Anthony-Sixers-76ers-mock-draft-UNC_101420_USAT

Celebrities

Adam Sandler buys guitars from Philly shop during filming of 'Hustle'
Adam Sandler - Hustle

Halloween

Halloween bar Haunt returns with new cocktails, brunch
Haunt Halloween bar in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved