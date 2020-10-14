More News:

October 14, 2020

SEPTA ready to debut new three-day convenience pass

The pass offers riders 24 trips over a 72-hour period

By Pat Ralph
SEPTA three-day convenience pass

The new SEPTA three-day convenience pass is ideal for visitors and tourists who are staying in Philly for multiple days, the transit authority said.

SEPTA riders soon will have a new fare option for traveling on the transit system's buses, trolleys and subway lines. 

SEPTA is rolling out a three-day convenience pass Tuesday designed to meet the needs of riders who only utilize the system several times a week. It also may be an ideal option for visitors who will only be in Philadelphia for a few days. 

The $18 pass will be valid for 24 trips over a 72-hour period. The time period begins when the rider first taps into a SEPTA station. 

The pass can be used on all buses, trolleys, subways and the Norristown High Speed Line. It is not valid for travel on Regional Rail lines. 

The pass will be available for purchase on the SEPTA Key card. Riders can load the pass onto their Key card online, at a SEPTA kiosk or sales office, or by calling 1-855-567-3782.

If riders have both SEPTA’s Travel Wallet and a convenience pass loaded onto their Key card, the pass will be the first fare used when they tap into the station. 

All SEPTA riders have been required since June to wear face masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The transit authority has provided surgical masks to riders on some buses, trolleys and subways, including the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines.

Capacity limits on buses and trolleys have been put in place to enforce social distancing.

Pat Ralph
