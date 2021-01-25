More News:

January 25, 2021

$1 million scratch-off ticket sold at Delco Wawa amid lottery frenzy

Local winner announced after massive Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots won in U.S.

Lottery Wawa
wawa lottery 1 million StreetView/Google Maps

A $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game ticket was sold at the Wawa at 215 Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, Delaware County, recently.

In the midst of a lottery craze surrounding massive Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, a lucky Wawa customer in Delaware County purchased a scratch off ticket worth $1 million this past weekend.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reported that the winning "Jackpot Party" ticket was sold at the Wawa at 215 Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, according to the Radnor Patch. The $20 game has a top prize of $1 million. The Wawa will get a $5,000 bonus.

The winning scratch off ticket was claimed within days of winning tickets being sold for the massive jackpots in the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

Last Wednesday, a $731 million jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Lonaconing, Maryland. It was the fourth-largest jackpot in the 28-year-history of the Powerball drawing. The convenience store will receive a bonus of $100,000.

Then with the Powerball jackpot was reset, a lottery player in Clifton, New Jersey, promptly won a few days later, claiming a $23 million prize.

And on Friday night, the winning ticket for the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold at a Kroger store in suburban Detroit, Michigan. That's the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, and the odds of winning were just one in 302.5 million.

Most lottery winners choose to accept a lump-sum cash payment as opposed to installments over a 30-year annuity, which would be the larger of the two sums. In the case of the recent Powerball jackpot, the pre-tax cash prize is $546.8 million. For the Mega Millions jackpot, the cash prize is $776.6 million before taxes and $557 million after taxes.

