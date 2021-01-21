More News:

January 21, 2021

Philly entrepreneur charged in $700,000 COVID-19 medical gown scheme

Feds say Gauravjit Singh falsely promised PPE to New York companies

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fraud
Singh Philly Medical Gowns Ivan Samkov/Pexels.com

Gauravjit Singh, 26, of Philadelphia, allegedly claimed he was a purveyor of Chinese-manufactured PPE in order to scam New York companies that were seeking to obtain medical gowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Philadelphia entrepreneur faces federal wire fraud charges in an alleged scheme that targeted New York City companies seeking to obtain medical gowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gauravjit Singh, 26, allegedly told his victims that he was a purveyor of PPE and that he had contacts with a manufacturer in Nanjung, China that could produce medical gowns.

The victims entered into an agreement with one of Singh's companies, Mask Medical LLC, that promised 1.5 million medical gowns in exchange for $7.125 million, according to federal prosecutors.

Singh, a Drexel University graduate, allegedly received a wire deposit of $712,500 through another one of his companies, GJS Solutions LLC.

When the medical gowns did not arrive in New York, Singh allegedly made ongoing misrepresentations and excuses ensuring the victims that the PPE would be delivered as promised.

Instead, Singh spent the funds on personal expenses, including transferring money into his brokerage account and using some money for online gaming and other personal expenditures, prosecutors said.

Singh is the founder and CEO of a Philadelphia-based drone construction company, DroneCast, and has business relationships in Miami as well, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey have charged Singh with one count of wire fraud, which is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.

Singh is scheduled to appear by videoconference Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fraud Philadelphia COVID-19 Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Following Rivers' retirement, would the Colts be interested in trading for Wentz?
Wentz-Reich_012021_usat

Ceremonies

'Democracy has prevailed': The transcript of Joe Biden's inaugural speech
joe biden inaugural address

Performances

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi highlight 'Celebrating America' concert for Biden's inauguration
Celebrating America inauguration

Eagles

Eytan Shander: No matter who they hire, the next Eagles coach is being set up to fail
Lurie-Roseman_012021_usat

Opioids

Philly health officials warn 'fentanyl is in everything' as meth, PCP overdoses rise
Fentanyl Philly Overdoses

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day weekend at Betsy Ross House includes romance, cocktails
Betsy Ross House Valentine's Day

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved