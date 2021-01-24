More News:

January 24, 2021

Some snowfall expected across Philly region this week

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Southeastern Pa. and South Jersey

By Pat Ralph
Roughly two inches of snow could accumulate overnight on Monday before turning to freezing rain early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Philly region could see more snow this week, just over a month after the first major snowfall of the season.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Sunday for Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, forecasting a wintry mix of precipitation on Monday night into Tuesday and additional winter weather on Wednesday night into Thursday.

A wintry mix of rain and snow is forecasted to hit the Philly region after 4 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Roughly two inches of snow could accumulate overnight on Monday before turning to freezing rain early Tuesday morning.

The chance of precipitation on Monday night is forecasted at 80% and temperatures could drop to as low as 29 degrees. Little to no ice accumulation is expected, and the freezing rain is expected to continue through Tuesday morning before turning over to rain.

More snow and freezing rain is expected to fall on Tuesday night before turning to snow early Wednesday morning. Less than an inch of snowfall is expected while temperatures could fall to a low of 28 degrees. 

While sunny skies are expected on Wednesday, more snow could fall on early Thursday morning. Snowfall could continue into the day on Thursday too.

The winter weather is forecasted to make way for sunny skies on Friday and Saturday. Below is a complete forecast courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Monday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. before mixing with snow after 4 p.m. High of 39 degrees. Wind speeds around 5 MPH in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday night: Snow is expected to fall before 4 a.m., then turning into freezing rain. Low of around 29 degrees. East wind at 5-10 MPH. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.

Tuesday: Freezing rain is expected before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain. High near 36 degrees. Northeast wind around 10 MPH. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: Snow and freezing rain possible before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with a low of 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High of 39 degrees.

Wednesday night: Chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a low of 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with a high of 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night: Chance of rain before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy with a low of 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 35 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear with a low around 20 degrees

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 39 degrees.

The Philly region saw its first major snowstorm in nearly two years last month, as some parts saw almost nine inches of snowfall.

Over six inches of snow fell in parts of Philly, Delaware County and South Jersey — specifically Burlington and Camden counties.

Parts of Bucks County saw eight inches of snow, while areas of both Montgomery and Chester counties saw close to nine inches of snow accumulation.

