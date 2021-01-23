Philadelphia police officer accused of sexually assaulting a minor

A Philadelphia police officer was arrested and charged Friday for an alleged sexual assault of a minor that occurred five years ago, authorities said.

Rahim Montgomery, 40, is facing one count of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of indecent assault and related charges, FOX29 reported.

Montgomery was arrested after an Internal Affairs investigation of a complaint reported in July 2020 that he sexually assaulted a female five years ago, authorities said.

Montgomery has been on the force for 20 years and has been suspended for 30 days, after which he will be dismissed, the department said.

Former District Attorney Seth Williams maintained a list of "problem cops," — which included Montgomery, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in 2018. The list said that he, "while off-duty, destroyed property inside his home and assaulted his spouse."

He was punished with a 10-day suspension, the Inquirer reported.