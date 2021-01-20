More News:

January 20, 2021

Convicted bank robber to receive new trial after prosecutors use 'improper' reference from 'The Shining'

Lawyers used a photo of Jack Nicholson's character to push for a harsher conviction for Damon Williams

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Courts
Jack Nicholson Shining Screenshot via YouTube/MovieClips

Jack Nicholson's character in 'The Shining' famously says 'Here's Johnny!' as he breaks through a door and threatens his terrified family with an ax.

A convicted Camden County bank robber will receive a new trial thanks in part to one of Jack Nicholson's most iconic film moments.

Prosecutors use of a photo depicting Nicholson's character from "The Shining" during Damon Williams' original trial was "improper," the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

Williams was convicted of robbing $4,600 from a Bank of America branch in Merchantville during the summer of 2014, according to NJ Advance Media

"Please, all the money, 100, 50, 20, 10," Williams allegedly wrote in a note to the bank teller. "Thank you."

The central debate of the trial was whether Williams was guilty of robbery or theft. Being convicted of robbery requires one to use or threaten violence to take property, while theft does not.

In order to make the case that Williams deserved the harsher penalty, prosecutors used a photo of Nicholson saying his iconic "Here's Johnny!" line in "The Shining."

In the 1980 horror film, Nicholson's character says the line as he breaks through a door and threatens his terrified family with an ax.

"This guy looks creepy and he’s saying some very unthreatening words, ‘Here’s Johnny,’” the prosecutor said during Williams' trial, making the argument that actions speak louder than words. "But if you have ever seen the movie 'The Shining,' you know how his face gets through that door."

Williams' attorney objected to the use of the photo, but the trial judge allowed it. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office, which brought the case, admitted that using the Nicholson photo was unnecessary, but called it harmless.

Williams was convicted of second-degree robbery and was sentenced to a 14-year prison term, according to the Associated Press. He had been in jail since 2017 and was not due for parole until 2026.

Had he been convicted of a third-degree theft charge, Williams likely would have faced a maximum prison sentence of five years.

An appeals court upheld Williams' conviction, but the state's highest court ruled that it was excessive.

"Prosecutors must walk a fine line when making comparisons, whether implicit or explicit, between a defendant and an individual whom the jury associates with violence or guilt," Supreme Court Justice Lee Solomon wrote in the opinion.

"The use of a sensational and provocative image in service of such a comparison, even when purportedly metaphorical, heightens the risk of an improper prejudicial effect on the jury," he continued.

Assistant Deputy Public Defender Alison Gifford, who represented Williams in the Supreme Court case, said Tuesday's ruling reinforced "a prosecutor's duty to seek justice rather than obtain convictions at any cost."

"By recognizing that the prosecutor’s comparison of Mr. Williams to a horror movie villain tainted the fairness of the trial, the court did the right thing in reversing Mr. Williams’s conviction," Gifford said.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Courts Philadelphia Banks Films Robberies New Jersey Camden County Movies Trials Merchantville

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eytan Shander: No matter who they hire, the next Eagles coach is being set up to fail
Lurie-Roseman_012021_usat

Inauguration

Watch live: Joe Biden's presidential inauguration
Joe Biden Inauguration

Music

Philly student creates MLK-inspired song calling out racial injustice
MLK Philly student song

Eagles

What they're saying: Lurie not sold on McDaniels? Anyone want to coach Eagles? A Deshaun Watson trade?
Jeff-Lurie_120219_usat

Prevention

Philly opens COVID-19 vaccine access to some frontline workers, seniors
Philly Phase 1B Covid Vaccine

Inauguration

Jet Wine Bar selling Inauguration Wine Package with Biden, Harris themed wines
Inauguration Wine Package

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved