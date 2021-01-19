Rare snowy owl spotted in Pennsylvania draws spectators

Birdwatchers and photographers were treated to an unusual sight when a snowy owl made a rare appearance in Central Pennsylvania this week.

The majestic white owl, native to the Arctic, often spends winters in Canada and the far northern reaches of the United States. During periods of irruptive population growth, they can venture farther south in the U.S., occasionally making appearances in Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, a snowy owl was spotted in a field along Trindle Road in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County, drawing a small crowd eager to take in the rare visitor.

Photos of the snowy owl were shared by The Sentinel and PennLive photographer Joe Hermitt.

Snowy owls are the largest owls in North America by weight. They usually find habitats along shore lines of lakes and oceans, as well as on agricultural fields and airport lands.