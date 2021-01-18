More News:

January 18, 2021

14-year-old New Jersey boy charged with homicide in Brick Township

Ocean County prosecutors identify 38-year-old victim

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Brick Township police responded to a residence for a report of a stabbing on Jan. 16. A 14-yar-old boy has since been charged in the death of 38-year-old Mohammed Khater.

A 14-year-old boy in Ocean County is facing homicide charges in the stabbing of a 38-year-old man in Brick Township on Saturday, prosecutors announced.

The juvenile was arrested after police in Brick Township responded to a residence on Herbertsville Road for a report of an apparent stabbing.

At around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officers found Mohammed Khater, of Brick Township, suffering from a stab wound to the right side of his abdomen. Khater was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, though prosecutors did not provide additional information, citing the juvenile's age.

In addition to the homicide charge, the teen was charged with a weapons offense.

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

