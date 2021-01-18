14-year-old New Jersey boy charged with homicide in Brick Township

A 14-year-old boy in Ocean County is facing homicide charges in the stabbing of a 38-year-old man in Brick Township on Saturday, prosecutors announced.

The juvenile was arrested after police in Brick Township responded to a residence on Herbertsville Road for a report of an apparent stabbing.

At around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officers found Mohammed Khater, of Brick Township, suffering from a stab wound to the right side of his abdomen. Khater was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he was later pronounced dead.



The incident is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, though prosecutors did not provide additional information, citing the juvenile's age.

In addition to the homicide charge, the teen was charged with a weapons offense.