9-year-old girl dies from accidental gunshot at North Philly home, police say

A nine-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered after she accidentally fired a gun at her head on Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The incident occurred around 11:00 at a residence in the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street, investigators said.

The victim was shot once in the right side of the head. She was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead shortly before 2 p.m.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the girl appears to have been left home alone with two other children at the time of the incident.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Philadelphia police said two weapons were recovered at the home.

The incident comes amid an alarming rise in the number of shooting incidents involving Philadelphia children over the past year, part of larger pattern of increasing gun violence in the city.

Wednesday's incident remains under investigation.