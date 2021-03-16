Pair of million-dollar winning Pa. lottery scratch-off tickets sold in Montgomery County

Two winning scratch-off tickets worth a total of $4 million were recently sold in Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Tuesday.

A winning $3 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Lukoil gas station at 3401 West Moreland Road in Willow Grove.

The $3 Million Extravaganza is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

The business, owned by JK Petro LLC, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A winning Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was bought at the Dunkin' Donuts at 549 Doylestown Road in Lansdale.

Millionaire Maker is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

The Dunkin' Donuts chain location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game's end-sale date, which can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery's website.

The winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes worth more than $5,000 are subject to withholding.