More News:

September 07, 2018

Obama to voters: 'Do what they just did in Philadelphia' by electing Larry Krasner

In his speech Friday, the former president gave the city's district attorney quite an endorsement

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Barack Obama
Barack Obama Jack Gruber/USA Today

Former President Barack Obama speaks during the memorial service for John McCain at the National Cathedral in Washington on Sept. 1, 2018.

Former President Barack Obama gave the city of Philadelphia a pat on the back for electing District Attorney Larry Krasner last November, during a speech Obama gave at the University of Illinois on Friday.

Here’s a clip of the 44th president’s shout out:

“Do what they just did in Philadelphia and Boston,” Obama said, “and elect state’s attorneys and district attorneys who are looking at issues in a new light.”

Krasner's director of communications, Ben Waxman, reacted to the endorsement on Twitter: 

In an email, Waxman told PhillyVoice it's "exciting and gratifying" for the district attorney's office to be recognized by Obama.

"It's great to see that the really hard work that's being done on a daily basis by the talented staff of the DAO is getting national recognition," Waxman said.

When Philadelphia elected Krasner as the city’s district attorney, he was heralded as a game-changer. Before he was even in office, people were “freaking out” about the coming changes to the establishment.

Krasner’s waged war on cash bail for nonviolent offenders and marijuana possession chargesHe’s also ruffled a few feathers along the way. 

Apparently, Obama has liked what he’s seen so far.

The former president's praise of Krasner came during a speech that was called a preview of his midterm election campaign message.  Obama delivered his most pointed criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration, saying the current president's brand of politics are "just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years — a fear and anger that's rooted in our past, but also borne out of the enormous upheavals that have taken place in your brief lifetimes."

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Barack Obama Philadelphia Elections Pennsylvania Philadelphia City Government Larry Krasner District Attorney

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
090718JordanHicks

Investigations

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser
Kate McClure Johnny

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Eagles

The good, bad and ugly from Eagles-Falcons
090718-JayAjayi-USAToday

Addiction

Navy veteran describes 'slippery slope' into opioid addiction – and his journey out
Carroll - Opioid Recovery

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.