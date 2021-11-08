More News:

Obituary of Michael Hamilton, fine sous chef and host, 58

By Kathleen Cummings
Limited - Michael Hamilton Obituary Kathleen Cumming/Family Photo

Deceased April 15, 2020 at 58 years of age after a valiant struggle with a number of difficult illnesses, buried April 25, 2020. Memorial Services scheduled for Nov. 13, 2021 at St. Ann, 357 Dorrance St. (at Pond St.) in Bristol, PA. Relatives and Friends are invited to a Visitation 11:00-11:45 followed by a Memorial Mass at Noon. Michael, a graduate of The Restaurant School in Philadelphia, was a fine sous chef and host. He once bumped into his sister at the Italian Market, choosing his produce before going off to work on the back of a vegetable truck to the Art Museum. He often advised his sister when she cooked for her husband and family holiday occasions. Michael is known for the creative catering of his brother in law’s 50th birthday party and his caring support of others in AA and caregiving associations. He gave his mother exemplary care while uplifting neighbors who were in a similar situation.

Mr. Hamilton is survived by his sister, Kathleen Hamilton Cummings (John, d} and his maternal aunt, Stella Di Sabato Manna (Bill,d), his paternal cousins Lea Ann Hug Labonte (Ron), Michael Hug (Debra) and Ron Wolf. He is predeceased by his mother, Yolanda Di Sabato, his uncle Michael Di Sabato, his father Andrew J Hamilton, uncle Raymond Wolf (Gladys, d) and recently by his paternal aunt, Edna Hug (Egner) and cousin Frank Hug (Diane). Donations to Keystone Hospice, 8765 Stenton Avenue, in Wyndmoor, PA 19038 and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, 111 S 11th St., Phila., PA 19107, will be greatly appreciated.

This obituary was written and paid for by a family member of Michael Hamilton. PhillyVoice.com's editorial department was not involved in the publication of this content.

Kathleen Cummings

