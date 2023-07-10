More Events:

July 10, 2023

Gothic, horror and Halloween-inspired Oddities & Curiosities Expo coming to Philly area in August

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks will host the traveling market dedicated to the unusual and bizarre on Saturday, Aug. 19

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Shopping
Oddities & Curiosities Expo @odditiesandcuriositiesexpo/for PhillyVoice

Taxidermied animals are for sale at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo, as are gothic pendants and Día de los Muertos dolls.

In the market for a taxidermied raccoon or some uranium glassware? The Oddities & Curiosities Expo will have those and countless other bizarre items for sale when it comes to town next month.

The traveling showcase of "all things weird" will stop by the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Saturday, Aug. 19 for an all-day event. Vendors, artists, dealers and businesses will set up shop on the convention floors, hawking antiques, original art, horror- and Halloween-inspired pieces, taxidermy and preserved specimens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All items are legal to purchase and sustainably sourced, according to the event organizers.

MORE: Bastille Day in Philly: Where to find burlesque shows, French food and drink specials this weekend

For additional fees, attendees can take a full mount rabbit taxidermy class or check out a special sideshow presentation. The latter is titled Cryptic Collection of a Mad Clown and takes on a circus-gone-wrong theme, showcasing "remnants" of carnival creatures, a mermaid, genetically engineered monsters and a giant man-eating chicken. Small kids or anyone with a weak stomach are advised to avoid.

General admission tickets to the Oddities & Curiosities Expo are $12 in advance or $15 on the day of the event. Tickets are required to take the taxidermy class, which costs $225, and to peep the Cryptic Collection of a Mad Clown, which costs $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Children 5 and under (with nerves of steel) can explore the clown's collection for free.

