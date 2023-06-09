South Philly roads to close for largest African American street festival in the U.S.

Odunde Festival, the largest African American street festival in the country, returns to South Philly this Sunday. The free street festival includes pay-as-you-go food, refreshments and handmade goods from more than 100 vendors representing African, Caribbean and Brazilian cultures.

15 blocks will be closed off, and the city announced multiple road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA bus route detours during the event.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, the following blocks will be closed to drivers:

• 1700-2400 blocks of South Street, between 17th Street and South Bambrey Street

• 500-600 blocks of 23rd Street, between Lombard Street and South Street

• 500-600 blocks of 22nd Street, between Lombard Street and Bainbridge Street

• 2200-2500 blocks of Grays Ferry Avenue, between South Street and Carpenter Street

The streets are expected to reopen to traffic by 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Also, from 6:00 a.m. until 11 p.m., the city will enforce no parking on the aforementioned streets; parked vehicles will be relocated. There will be "Temporary No Parking" signs in the area.

SEPTA will detour its 7, 12, 17 and 40 bus routes from 5:00 a.m. on Sunday until midnight. Commuters are advised to use the transit authority's status page for updates on route changes.

The city is also staffing officers during the Odunde Festival for support, traffic control and emergency medical services. The festival will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.



