More News:

June 09, 2023

South Philly roads to close for largest African American street festival in the U.S.

And SEPTA will detour its 7, 12, 17 and 40 bus routes from 5:00 a.m. until midnight for Sunday's Odunde Festival

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Odunde Festival
Odunde Road Closures A. RICKETTS/VISIT PHILADELPHIA

The city announced several road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA bus detours ahead of the 48th annual Odunde Festival in South Philadelphia on Sunday.

Odunde Festival, the largest African American street festival in the country, returns to South Philly this Sunday. The free street festival includes pay-as-you-go food, refreshments and handmade goods from more than 100 vendors representing African, Caribbean and Brazilian cultures.

MORE: Odunde Festival returns to South Philly June 11 with celebrations of West African culture

15 blocks will be closed off, and the city announced multiple road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA bus route detours during the event. 

Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, the following blocks will be closed to drivers:

• 1700-2400 blocks of South Street, between 17th Street and South Bambrey Street
• 500-600 blocks of 23rd Street, between Lombard Street and South Street
• 500-600 blocks of 22nd Street, between Lombard Street and Bainbridge Street
• 2200-2500 blocks of Grays Ferry Avenue, between South Street and Carpenter Street

The streets are expected to reopen to traffic by 11 p.m. on Sunday. 

Also, from 6:00 a.m. until 11 p.m., the city will enforce no parking on the aforementioned streets; parked vehicles will be relocated. There will be "Temporary No Parking" signs in the area.

SEPTA will detour its 7, 12, 17 and 40 bus routes from 5:00 a.m. on Sunday until midnight. Commuters are advised to use the transit authority's status page for updates on route changes. 

The city is also staffing officers during the Odunde Festival for support, traffic control and emergency medical services. The festival will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.


Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Odunde Festival South Philly Festivals Parking Celebrations Road Closures African American Art

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cooper Aerial at night

Cooper University Hospital awarded spring 2023 ‘A’ hospital safety grade
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options

Just In

Must Read

Government

To deter illegal street racing, Philly should impose $2,000 fines and seize vehicles, councilmember says
Street Racing Bill

Sponsored

Access to Capital 101 – Explore Your Options
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Eagles

Eagles OTA practice notes: A new camp battle for a starting spot is emerging
6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-defense_ColleenClaggett-9691.jpg

Film

Aliens invade Philly, Wildwood in comedy duo's short film 'Higher Grounds'
Higher Grounds Philly Movie

Weekend

Philly Beer Week and a Prince birthday bash: Your weekend guide to things to do
philly beer week.jpg

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved