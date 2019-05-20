Officials assess storm damage in Lancaster County after possible tornado

May 20, 2019
After a powerful storm uprooted trees, closed roadways, and toppled power lines in Lancaster County, officials on Monday are investigating whether a tornado hit the region.
The National Weather Service in State College announced it had dispatched a team of experts to to assess damage and look for signs of tornado activity.
On Sunday night, the NWS issued a tornado warning in parts of Berks County and severe thunder storm warnings in multiple areas of central Pennsylvania. The thunderstorms began in Lancaster County just before 8 p.m., culminating in heavy winds, thunder, and frequent lightning.
Videos of the storm posted to social media showed a possible funnel cloud striking a transformer, followed by flashes of red light.
A team from WFO State College is on its way to Lancaster County to survey damage from yesterdays storms. We will post moreinformation once any determinations are made.— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 20, 2019
By Monday morning, residents were putting photos and videos of the storm and the damage it caused on social media. Some reported roofs had blown off of houses, trees had been uprooted, and roadways were flooded.
Lancaster Online said that more than 500 households were still out of power, as of Monday at 10 a.m.
NBC10 obtained video of a possible tornado in Denver, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The man who shot the video said the red flashes were likely from transformers exploding. The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed if a tornado touched down: https://t.co/0Pj7PLCfZ8 pic.twitter.com/XHEGWmXAki— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) May 20, 2019
Lititz, PA tonight. Speechless. #pawx pic.twitter.com/M5LKxzzqo3— Ed Oswald (@edoswald) May 20, 2019
Denver, Lancaster county pic.twitter.com/hkBync7BlH— To The Republic (@sliderblaze2) May 20, 2019
STORM DAMAGE: Coming across a lot of storm damage in Denver Heights Community in Denver, Lancaster County. Trees down, siding ripped off, solar panels laying around, debris everywhere. @WGAL pic.twitter.com/0yBCiDiYbh— Shannon Murphy (@ShannonWGAL) May 20, 2019
Yesterday was a good day over Manheim, PA pic.twitter.com/tcU4QY9EW9— James Perkins (@JamesPerkinsWX) May 20, 2019
The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook warning until Monday night in Lancaster County as officials are predicting more strong-to-severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail to begin in the afternoon.
In portions of Texas and Oklahoma, officials are warning residents that a potentially long and violent outbreak of tornados and thunder storms are expected to begin Monday and continue into the evening.
Significant Tornado Outbreak Likely Today— NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) May 20, 2019
Long-track, fast-moving, and intense tornadoes will be possible today across parts of Texas & Oklahoma. Large hail and damaging winds also a concern.
Today's a day to plan ahead. Have multiple ways to receive weather information. pic.twitter.com/HEH2nYEmSa
