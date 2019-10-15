Old City Fest photos: The annual street fair celebrating one of Philly's most historic neighborhoods

The sixth annual Old City Fest took place Sunday, Oct. 13, in the area around Third and Arch streets, amidst one of Philadelphia oldest and most historic neighborhoods.

More than 100 neighborhood vendors selling food, drink, clothes and art were on hand to be enjoyed by thousands of festival goers.

“Old City Fest highlights our region’s premier arts and design district, showcasing local designers, creative firms, restaurants, retailers, galleries, theater, culture, history and architecture,” Old City District Executive Director Job Itzkowitz said.

Check out the photos from the 2019 Old City Fest below:

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Molly Lawrence and Doug Woods work on a mural dedicated to the history of the Philadelphia Fire Department at 325 Arch St. during the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Their mural will be unveiled by Philadelphia's Mural Arts Program on Nov. 22, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Kelly Laughlin and Liz Truxall attend the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Festival goers enjoy beef bao from Roe Thai during the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Cooler temperatures meant sweater weather for attendees at the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Historic Philadelphia's James Claypoole Sr., portrayed by Ed Kane, creates a piece of art during the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Many organizations had parlor games for festival-goers to enjoy at the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Old City is Philadelphia's hub for art and design and many studios were open for touring during the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The Clay Studio brought their mobile demonstration studio our to the street.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Jesse and Katie Flood are photographed with Old City District's Executive Director Job Itzkowitz, right, at the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Colonial Kids Quest Puppet Show performs at the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.