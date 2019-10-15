More Culture:

October 15, 2019

Old City Fest photos: The annual street fair celebrating one of Philly's most historic neighborhoods

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Old City Fest 11 HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The beautiful day attracted a large crowd to the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

The sixth annual Old City Fest took place Sunday, Oct. 13, in the area around Third and Arch streets, amidst one of Philadelphia oldest and most historic neighborhoods.

More than 100 neighborhood vendors selling food, drink, clothes and art were on hand to be enjoyed by thousands of festival goers.

“Old City Fest highlights our region’s premier arts and design district, showcasing local designers, creative firms, restaurants, retailers, galleries, theater, culture, history and architecture,” Old City District Executive Director Job Itzkowitz said.

Check out the photos from the 2019 Old City Fest below:

Old City Fest 1HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Molly Lawrence and Doug Woods work on a mural dedicated to the history of the Philadelphia Fire Department at 325 Arch St. during the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Their mural will be unveiled by Philadelphia's Mural Arts Program on Nov. 22, 2019.

Old City Fest 2HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Kelly Laughlin and Liz Truxall attend the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Old City Fest 3HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Festival goers enjoy beef bao from Roe Thai during the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Old City Fest 4HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Cooler temperatures meant sweater weather for attendees at the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Old City Fest 5HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Historic Philadelphia's James Claypoole Sr., portrayed by Ed Kane, creates a piece of art during the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Old City Fest 6HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Many organizations had parlor games for festival-goers to enjoy at the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Old City Fest 7HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Old City is Philadelphia's hub for art and design and many studios were open for touring during the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The Clay Studio brought their mobile demonstration studio our to the street.

Old City Fest 8HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Jesse and Katie Flood are photographed with Old City District's Executive Director Job Itzkowitz, right, at the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Old City Fest 9HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Colonial Kids Quest Puppet Show performs at the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Old City Fest 10HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Jarrett Smith was at the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, to answer questions about being a Quaker.

