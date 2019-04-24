Oloroso launches new tapas buffet for brunch

Oloroso, Center City's tapas and sherry bar, is launching a new tapas-style buffet brunch. The buffet brunch will be served every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Priced at $25 a person, the buffet will feature options from the tapas menu, three different kinds of paella, potato dishes, a carving station, salad, and even dessert.

Some of the heartier options include smoked beef brisket, ham and cheese croquetas, and pork albondigas. Dessert includes cheesecake with raspberry coulis, olive oil cake with saffron apricots, and a saffron pudding with rose water caramel. Specialty crafted sangria pitchers will be available for $20.

“We wanted to give Philadelphia something special and uniquely Spanish in our brunch programming,” Chef Townsend Wentz said in a statement.



The regular brunch menu features shakshuka, ‘shrimp on shrimp’ toast, wood oven pork belly, and a Spanish omelet with potatoes and caramelized onions called tortilla de patata. They also have large selection of sherry and Spanish wines by the glass.

The restaurant's name is derived from a type of sherry that's dark and rich in flavor. Wentz opened the Spanish restaurant in Center City in 2017. This is the New Jersey native's third restaurant in Philly. His first two restaurants included Townsend, a French restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue, and an Italian BYOB in Fairmont called A Mano.



Oloroso is located in Center City at 1121 Walnut Street.

