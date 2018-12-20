CBD-infused dinner, drinks and brunch coming to Old City

With CBD-infused ice cream, essential oils, smoothies, and juice all available by local businesses, it's safe to say the trend has taken off in Philly.

So, what's next? The high-end dining sphere, apparently, with CBD cocktails and dishes on the horizon in Old City.

Still catching up to the newly surging Cannabidiol craze? CBD is a cannabis compound that has some proven and some purported medical benefits for inflammation, anxiety, pain, and a handful of other ailments. The FDA has approved one type of purified CBD oil to treat two types of epilepsy, but the oil also is available in supermarkets and spas, and there are no regulations or recommended dosages in place.

Basically, it will give you some of the benefits of cannabis – pain relief, calm – without any psychoactive effects that send you into a spiral talking about how your hands are cool.

Latin-infusion restaurant Ardiente, which opened last October in Old City, is hopping on the CBD bandwagon, offering CBD add-ins for drinks and food starting this Christmas Eve. As a gift for the holiday, customers enjoying the night's special menu will be able to add complimentary CBD add-ons.

After Christmas, the offerings will continue, running at $2 per 10 mg serving. In the next couple of weeks, customers can also expect to find CBD-infused cocktails and brunch offerings on the Ardiente menu. That means you can enjoy a CBD-infused mimosa or bloody mary while trying the pork belly Benedict with chipotle hollandaise or the black truffle and shallots.

Along with brunch, you can also try the Katie Loeb Cappuccino, which benefits the GoFundMe page for beloved Philly foodie figure Kaite Loeb, who recently entered hospice.

If you're interested in joining Ardiente for an 11-course New Year's Eve dinner, you can try the complimentary CBD additions at that time, too. After the holidays the restaurant plans to offer CBD indefinitely.

Check out more on Aridente here.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.