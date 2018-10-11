More Culture:

October 11, 2018

An entire shop dedicated to CBD oil is open in Northern Liberties

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Lifestyle Cannabis
anthology wellness nolibs cbd oil @anthologywellness/Instagram

CBD oil topicals and tinctures at Northern Liberties' new Anthology Wellness shop.

First came the CBD oil-infused ice cream from Little Baby's. Soon after, the CBD oil smoothies at Fuel. Now the CBD oil market in Philadelphia is expanding even more with the opening of Anthology Wellness in Northern Liberties.

RELATED STORIES: Cannabis-infused smoothies are debuting at Fuel in Philly | Pennsylvania bill takes step toward marijuana decriminalization

The shop at 835 N. 2nd St. debuted last weekend to offer two lines of CBD extract products, including lotion, salves, and other personal and bath products. The inventory is a mix of signature Anthology Wellness products and items made by Adaptation.

According to Philly Mag, the idea for Anthology Wellness was inspired by owner Mike Beck's mother, who used a CBD tincture while battling lupus and fibromyalgia.

Cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive cannabis compound (you won't feel "stoned") with significant medical benefits. It is said to relieve pain, apparently interacting with receptors in the brain and immune system to reduce inflammation.

The retail shop, the first of its kind in Philadelphia, creates its products through a partnership with two Oregon-based CBD producers. There is no recommended dosage of CBD oil regulated by the FDA yet, which has only approved cannabidiol for two types of epilepsy. In turn, the shop has a lot of freedom in creating items blending the hemp-based extract.

The location shares a storefront with Exit Skate Shop.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lifestyle Cannabis Philadelphia Alternative Medicine Northern Liberties Buy Local Shopping

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid dishes on sneaker free agency, his brother Arthur, and starting to eat vegetables
101118-JoelEmbiid-UnderArmour2

Courts

Montgomery County man faces up to 12 years in prison for 'menacing' mixed-race neighbors
Pam Margolis

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch
101018OdellBeckham

Food & Drink

Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings
Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings

Eagles

NFL rumors: Eagles have best odds to land Le'Veon Bell; Bills coach addresses LeSean McCoy rumor
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Development

Franklin Square's 180-year-old fountain is getting update with music, LED lights and dancing water
franklin fountain music light show

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.