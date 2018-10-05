More Culture:

Cannabis-infused smoothies are debuting at Fuel in Philly

You can even add CBD oil to any smoothie on the menu

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Cannabis
Fuel Recharge Yourself has released their "dream" CBD smoothies in Philadelphia. They come in three flavors: Green Dream, Berry Dream, and Orange Dream.

The hustle and bustle of Center City can be overwhelming at times, but you can now decompress over Fuel's new menu item. The health restaurant will now feature the "dream" collection: CBD-infused smoothies. Though this “dream” infusion will not get you "high," as it lacks the psychoactive compound THC, CBD is commonly used to help manage anxiety, depression, and even inflammation. 

RELATED READS: CBD usage is growing in Philly and it's hitting up yoga studios | Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to legalize recreational marijuana | The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream

The smoothies come in three flavors, from Green Dream, Berry Dream and Orange Dream. You can also get any smoothie with CBD oil for an additional $2.95. It will be available in three sizes, 16 oz. ($6.95), 20 oz. ($7.95), and 24 oz. ($8.95). 

Green Dream (vegan) – kale, ginger, pineapple, spinach, honey, .5ml CBD oil
Berry Dream (vegan) – strawberry, mango, apple, banana, .5ml CBD oil 
Orange Dream (vegan option available) – orange juice, banana, vanilla, non-fat yogurt and .5ml CBD oil

Rocco Cima, president of Fuel: Recharge Yourself, the new menu promotion, gave a statement on their new smoothie lineup: “With CBD-infused smoothies, I am pleased to give customers an option to focus on their body along with their mental well being. While we can’t and won’t make any medical claims, I suggest everyone do their research and decide if CBD-infused edibles are for them. There is amazing research out there. We are proud to start the dialogue about this fast moving national and global trend. The CBD oil supplier specifically approached and selected Fuel in this market due to our long and innovative history.”

These are the first CBD-infused smoothies offered in Philadelphia. The last CBD edible venture was taken by Little Baby’s Ice Cream with their CBD chocolate ice cream released in early September. The CBD market, according to a study by New Frontier Data, grew nearly 40 percent in 2017, reaching $367 million in sales. It is estimated that by 2022, the CBD market will grow to $22 billion.

Fuel has plans for further experimentation with CBD oil in other edibles and drinks coming in 2019. But until then, you can get a CBD smoothie at any of their locations, including Center City (1255 Walnut St.), University City (3200 Chestnut St.), and South Philly (1917 E. Passyunk Ave.). 

Some taxes, fees additional.