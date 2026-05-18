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May 18, 2026

A.J. Brown marries fiancée Kelsey Riley in ceremony at California resort

The Eagles wide receiver proposed to Riley at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia in May 2025.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities AJ Brown
AJ Brown wedding Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown married Kelsey Riley in Laguna Beach, California over the weekend.

Eagles Wide Receiver A.J. Brown reportedly wed his fiancée Kelsey Riley over the weekend in California. 

The pair tied the knot Saturday evening at Montage Laguna Beach, a luxury resort that overlooks the Pacific Ocean, TMZ reported. The couple's son, Arthur Juan Brown Jr., and Brown's daughter, Jersee, were in attendance, and former Birds cornerback Darius Slay served as a groosman. Guests were asked to wear brown. 

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Brown proposed to Riley in May 2025 at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia after more than three years of dating. The moment was shared with friends and family, and Brown hired singer John Legend to perform his song "You and I (Nobody in the World)." 

Riley is a native of Louisiana and attended Texas Southern University, where she played softball and was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. She works as a patient access representative at St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

The couple made their relationship public in early 2022 in a Facebook post that showed them atop a snowy mountain. Their son, whom they call Deuce, was born in September 2022.

Brown has been a big part of the Eagles offense since joining the team before the 2022 season. In four seasons, he's totaled more than 5,000 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. He caught touchdown passes in each of his Super Bowl appearances with the Birds, including the Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.

Despite his success, Brown has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, with the New England Patriots considered the Eagles most likely trade partner. Brown was critical of the Eagles offense last season, and the Eagles selected another wide receiver, Makai Lemon, in the first round of the NFL Draft in April.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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