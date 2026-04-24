Eagles Round 1 draft grade roundup: USC WR Makai Lemon

In the first round of the 2026 draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected USC WR Makai Lemon. Earlier today we graded the pick. Here's some snap judgments from others around the country.



Trading two fourth-round picks to division-rival Dallas wasn't a major investment in draft capital, but it still gives the Cowboys ammunition to improve their roster. The Steelers could have picked Lemon if the Eagles didn't trade up, so Philadelphia needed to make a move to secure his services. Lemon is as competitive a pass catcher as I've ever seen. The questions regarding his average size and athleticism do make this move a bit of a risk. And it's likely they could have stayed put and taken Omar Cooper Jr. or KC Concepcion, so let's keep an eye on their progress during their rookie deals.

#JimmySays: Another way of looking at a pair of divisional rivals making a deal is that the Cowboys have to worry about Lemon hurting them at some point when he wouldn't have been drafted by the Eagles if they didn't agree to a deal.

But ultimately, the Eagles did what they thought was best for them, and the Cowboys did what they thought was best for them. Both teams got something, and both teams gave something up. And that's why they call it a trade.

Lemon has some size limitations and isn’t a burner, but he might be the most quarterback-friendly receiver in the class. He’s always open, finishes in the air despite that relative lack of size, never rounds off routes, runs back to the football, blocks — you get everything Lemon has, all the time. I wouldn’t be surprised if he out-performs this slot. He reminds me of a smaller version of former USC star Amon-Ra St. Brown and could be a huge asset for Jalen Hurts as the Eagles look to make their QB more comfortable. I’m not sure I’d have traded up, but I like the player.

#JimmySays: Well, if they didn't trade up, they wouldn't have the player.

Well, there's clearly a post-A.J. Brown plan being enacted in Philadelphia. No one will confuse Lemon with the bulky Brown, but he could help an Eagles offense facing plenty of uncertainty on firmer ground. The Biletnikoff Award winner can provide Jalen Hurts with instant solutions in the underneath to intermediate area while allowing DeVonta Smith to become the attack's featured player. If June wasn't already circled for an expected deal, it should be now.

#JimmySays: It was already circled. I don't have confirmation on this or anything, but a few weeks ago I left the owners meetings in Phoenix fairly convinced that the compensation for Brown is more or less already worked out between the Eagles and Patriots.

The Eagles had to move up (with the rival Cowboys, no less) to jump on Lemon to replace A.J. Brown, who will be traded to the Patriots after the draft. Lemon doesn't have the same type of skill set as his quickness, hands and route-running are better suited to win in the slot. But he does complement DeVonta Smith in a different way and will be busy moving the chains soon for Jalen Hurts.

#JimmySays: On the "moving the chains" point, the Eagles had a brutal number of three-and-outs in 2025. A point that I missed in my evaluation of the pick is that Lemon will help with that.

With the Steelers needing wide receiver, the Eagles jumped Pittsburgh to take the sliding Lemon. This is good value at a position of need for Philadelphia, as has often been the case in recent years. With a potential A.J. Brown trade looming, Lemon adds a player who can make tough catches over the middle of the field, as he recorded 10 receptions on 14 contested targets in 2025.

#JimmySays: Just give a letter grade, PFF.

If you've followed my predraft preview content and listened to me on the "First Draft" podcast, you know I absolutely love Lemon's game. I had him as the No. 11 prospect on my board. He's a true baller who attacks the ball in the air and creates after the catch, finishing eighth in the FBS in receiving yards last season (1,156). Also, what a fit in Philadelphia, which appears to be on the verge of trading A.J. Brown to the Patriots. We knew the Eagles were probably going to target a receiver, but I didn't think Lemon would still be on the board this late.

#JimmySays: (This was from Mel Kiper's "winners and losers" column.)

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