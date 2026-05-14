Will Smith to play FBI agent investigating a prison murder in new Amazon thriller

The Fresh Prince is heading to a super maximum security prison for his next film.

Will Smith will star in the upcoming action thriller "Supermax," Deadline reported. The movie centers on two FBI agents investigating a murder at the world's most secure prison. Smith will play one of the agents, but his female partner has not yet been cast.

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Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the distribution rights to "Supermax" and reportedly plans to send it straight to streaming without a theatrical release.

Filming is expected to begin this summer. David Gordon Green, whose past credits include "The Exorcist: Believer" and the rebooted "Halloween" trilogy, is slated to direct. Two more Davids wrote the screenplay. David Rosen and David Weil worked together on the TV shows "Hunters" and "Invasion," which Rosen created. Weil also created the upcoming Apple TV series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed."

Smith recently has starred on the small screen through his National Geographic series "Pole to Pole," but the West Philly native has not appeared in a movie since the 2024 blockbuster "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." "Supermax" also will be his first non-franchise film in several years. Smith's last standalone feature was "Emancipation," which debuted in 2022.

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