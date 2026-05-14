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May 14, 2026

Will Smith to play FBI agent investigating a prison murder in new Amazon thriller

'Supermax' will go straight to streaming. The West Philly native has not appeared in a movie since 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.'

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Will Smith
Will Smith movie Robert Hanashiro/Imagn Images

Will Smith, pictured above at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, is making his first non-franchise film in several years.

The Fresh Prince is heading to a super maximum security prison for his next film.

Will Smith will star in the upcoming action thriller "Supermax," Deadline reported. The movie centers on two FBI agents investigating a murder at the world's most secure prison. Smith will play one of the agents, but his female partner has not yet been cast.

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Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the distribution rights to "Supermax" and reportedly plans to send it straight to streaming without a theatrical release.

Filming is expected to begin this summer. David Gordon Green, whose past credits include "The Exorcist: Believer" and the rebooted "Halloween" trilogy, is slated to direct. Two more Davids wrote the screenplay. David Rosen and David Weil worked together on the TV shows "Hunters" and "Invasion," which Rosen created. Weil also created the upcoming Apple TV series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed."

Smith recently has starred on the small screen through his National Geographic series "Pole to Pole," but the West Philly native has not appeared in a movie since the 2024 blockbuster "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." "Supermax" also will be his first non-franchise film in several years. Smith's last standalone feature was "Emancipation," which debuted in 2022.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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