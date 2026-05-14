Streaming guide: Binge-watch the 'Pink Panther' movies and meet Priscilla Presley

Take one vintage "SNL" sketch, one terrible police inspector, one wife of a very famous rock star and one hiding place for paranoid rich people and what do you have? This week's streaming guide.

Our latest recommendations feature movies newly added to platforms like Hulu, Peacock and Prime for the month of May. Since one of them is actually part of a set, however, you're getting eight picks for the price of four. Here's how:

'Priscilla'

Filmmakers have mined Elvis Presley's life for dramatic biopics, made-for-TV movies and even comedies since his 1977 death. But director Sofia Coppola turns the lens on his ex-wife Priscilla Presley (nee Beaulieu) in this 2023 film.

Based on the real woman's memoir, "Priscilla" sensitively portrays a young girl who doesn't quite know what she's signing up for — and then struggles against the dual traps of fame and femininity. Like any Coppola film, it's stylish and quietly heartbreaking. Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi are also great as Priscilla and the King. Stream it on Kanopy, available through your Free Library card.

'Pink Panther' series

With apologies to Steve Martin, the bumbling Inspector Clouseau is most associated with Peter Sellers for a reason. All five of the slapstick master's "Pink Panther" films — we don't talk about the fake sixth one — are now streaming on Prime. Since the platform now has the entire franchise, including the ones made after Sellers passed, here are the titles to add to your queue: "The Pink Panther," "A Shot in the Dark," "The Return of the Pink Panther," "The Pink Panther Strikes Again" and "Revenge of the Pink Panther."

'Panic Room'

In the late '90s and early '00s, newspapers buzzed about a new trend among the wealthy: panic rooms. Designed to protect homeowners from storms and burglaries, the sleek fortresses featured steel doors, hidden buttons and bulletproof walls. It's unclear how many were actually deployed in home invasions, but moviegoers got to see a fictional scenario play out in "Panic Room."

The impressively tense film stars Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart as a mother and daughter trying to outwit three intruders in their new Manhattan home. The trio (Forest Whitaker, Jared Leto, David Yoakam) is searching for riches the previous owner left behind — and unfortunately, they're in the safe room. It's a basic premise and setting, but as Alfred Hitchcock and so many others have shown, that's all you need for a great thriller. "Panic Room" is newly available on Hulu.

'The Blues Brothers'

The first movie spinoff from the "Saturday Night Live" universe is less of a comedy showcase and more of a jam session with jazz, blues and soul legends. Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Cab Calloway and John Lee Hooker all have characters in this 1980 film, and each of them finds an opportunity to belt some of their classics. There's also a loose storyline about Jake and Elwood Blues (John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd) getting their band back together to save an orphanage, plus a surprising amount of car chases. Slip on your shades and queue it up on Peacock.





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