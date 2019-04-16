More Culture:

April 16, 2019

Center City restaurant Russet to close in June

By Michael Tanenbaum
Russet opened at 1521 Spruce Street in 2012. The restaurant will close June 30, 2019.

After seven years on Spruce Street in Center City, Russet will close its doors at the end of June.

The seasonal American BYOB, which features daily menu changes, made a reputation in Philadelphia as a rustic place to dine and savor fresh local ingredients sourced from across the region.

Husband and wife owners Andrew and Kristin Wood announced their plan to close June 30 with a heartfelt statement.

We’re grateful to have been part of Philadelphia's vibrant dining scene and the friendships we’ve made within the community," the owners said. "We’re grateful to our guests, regulars, and those who shared momentous life events with us, such as bridal showers, graduations, engagements, and weddings."

In the weeks leading up to the restaurant's closure, Russet will still hold several planned events including pasta classes and the alumni chef dinner series.

The couple, who have two children together, said they plan to stay in Philadelphia.

