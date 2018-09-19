More Events:

September 19, 2018

Look for Flying Fish's Opera Philadelphia Ale at these bars during O18

'Can the passion, obsession and drama of a centuries-old art form be bottled?'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Opera Philadelphia Ale was created by Flying Fish.

When Opera Philadelphia launched its inaugural multi-day opera festival last year, it also partnered with New Jersey's Flying Fish Brewing Co. to create OPA (Opera Philadelphia Ale) for the event.

This year's opera festival, O18, will take place Thursday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 30, and Flying Fish has a new brew for performing arts lovers who also love beer to enjoy.

This is the description for the 2018 OPA:

Can the passion, obsession and drama of a centuries-old art form be bottled? See for yourself. Every sip of our Opera Philadelphia Ale is a taste of the stage. We’ve brewed the grandissimo nature of opera into one refreshing 6.3% abv IPA. Ripe tropical fruits and pine aromas culminate in a crescendo of invigorating flavors.

The limited-release beer is available at select locations in Philly, through the end of O18.

Find it at PHS Pop-Up Garden South Street, PHS Pop-up Garden uCity Square, Keen, Sláinte, the Kimmel Center, Treble & Bass and the Cambria Hotel.

OPA will also be served at the Barnes Foundation during and after performances of "Glass Handel," and at the Academy of Music during "Lucia di Lammermoor" performances.

In addition, the beer will be offered during opera-themed Quizzo at Misconduct Tavern (1511 Locust St.) on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Tickets for the trivia event are $10. Included is one drink and shared appetizers. Teams can include up to six players.

