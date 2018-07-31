More Events:

July 31, 2018

Check out the lineup for O18, an 11-day opera festival

Tickets available Wednesday, Aug. 1

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Opera Philadelphia
Inside the Academy of Music, one of the venues being used for Opera Philadelphia's O18.

Opera Philadelphia's festival, O18, will take place over 11 days in September, kicking off the 2018-2019 season.

The festival will include five operas, two of which will make their world premiere. The performances will take place at multiple venues across the city, including the Academy of Music and the Barnes Foundation, from Thursday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 30.

Below is the festival lineup. Tickets for the opera shows will become available Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Lucia di Lammermoor – When forced to marry a man she does not love, Lucia is driven to derangement.
Sky on Swings – An exploration of living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Ne Quittez Pas: A Reimagined La voix humaine – A lonely woman shares her heartbreak over unrequited love.
Glass Handel – A new way to experience live music.
Queens of the Night – Both genre-bending and gender-bending.

Also, during Fridays at Field, members of Opera Philadelphia’s emerging artists program from the Curtis Institute of Music will perform.

O18

Thursday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 30
Various venues in Philadelphia

