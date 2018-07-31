Yeah Yeah Yeahs to perform at Goose Island Brewing Co.'s 215 Block Party

Goose Island Brewing Co. is throwing a block party with live music and lots of beer outside the Electric Factory on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs will perform, as well as Twin Peaks and Joey Purp.

To drink, there will be more than 20 Goose Island beers – for $3 each.

Tickets for the block party will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, but if you're in Philly, you can grab a ticket the day before at an exclusive pre-sale. Head to the Goose Island Brewhouse in Fishtown between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. to pick up a ticket for $10.

Goose Island is also throwing a block party in Chicago, Ill., where the brewery is based.

Saturday, Sept. 8

The Electric Factory

421 N. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19123





