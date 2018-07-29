More Culture:

July 29, 2018

This 'Hamilton' star is returning to Philly for a special performance

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Singer Leslie Odom Jr. performs at the 85th Annual Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony in New York, NY, on November 29, 2017.

This September the Philly POPS celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking the occasion with a familiar face from "Hamilton: An American Musical," Philadelphia native Leslie Odom, Jr.

Odom, who attended Julia R. Masterman School and the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, will perform with Philly POPS in one of the orchestra's first events of the 2018-2019 season.

Odom will perform three nights at the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall, beginning Friday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 30.

Since originating the Tony Award-winning role of Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" in 2015, Odom has released a jazz and a holiday album, appeared in several films, and went on a different kind of tour -- stopping in Philly earlier this year -- to promote his debut book, "Failing Up."

You may also remember him singing at Super Bowl LII, not long before the Eagles secured victory and he was extra hype about it on social media.

"He's said that he wants to make the kind of music Nat King Cole would make today - and he'll do that with us," the event description reads. The show will include both jazz standards and even some numbers from "Hamilton," meaning you have a shot at seeing Odom recreate, however briefly, the role that made him famous.

Before appearing in "Hamilton," Odom made his Broadway debut in the original production of "RENT," which will also influence the performance.

With "Hamilton" not slated to start in Philadelphia until 2019, this is definitely a good option as you wait for the production (which will not include Odom) to roll into town. 

Tickets are on sale now and begin at $35.

Marielle Mondon
