July 25, 2018

Hillary Clinton to appear on 'Madam Secretary' in October

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Hillary Clinton Book Tour Academy of Music Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Hillary Clinton was interviewed by journalist and author Jennifer Weiner, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia. Clinton is touring the country to promote her new book, "What Happened."

Hillary Clinton is set to appear on “Madam Secretary” for the season’s premiere on Oct. 7. The premiere will feature appearances by two former secretaries of state, including Madeline Albright and Colin Powell. The episode was filmed on July 11.

RELATED READS: Support black cinema at the seventh Blackstar Film Festival | Source claims Trump most fears losing Pennsylvania to Joe Biden in 2020 – report | Reeling from the news? Train your brain to feel better with these 4 techniques

This is Powell’s and Clinton’s first appearance on the show. Albright appeared on the show once before, during the show’s second season. Téa Leoni’s character will consult with the former secretaries of state to seek their advice.

Clinton, who returned to Philadelphia last year to promote her book What Happened, Tweeted about the show, saying, “It was wonderful to spend some time with the team from @MadamSecretary on set in Brooklyn with a few former colleagues.”


Albright served as secretary of state under former President Bill Clinton and was the first woman to hold the title. Powell served under former President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005, and Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama, from 2009 to 2013.

