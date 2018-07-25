Hillary Clinton to appear on 'Madam Secretary' in October

Hillary Clinton is set to appear on “Madam Secretary” for the season’s premiere on Oct. 7. The premiere will feature appearances by two former secretaries of state, including Madeline Albright and Colin Powell. The episode was filmed on July 11.

This is Powell’s and Clinton’s first appearance on the show. Albright appeared on the show once before, during the show’s second season. Téa Leoni’s character will consult with the former secretaries of state to seek their advice.

Clinton, who returned to Philadelphia last year to promote her book What Happened, Tweeted about the show, saying, “It was wonderful to spend some time with the team from @MadamSecretary on set in Brooklyn with a few former colleagues.”





Albright served as secretary of state under former President Bill Clinton and was the first woman to hold the title. Powell served under former President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005, and Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama, from 2009 to 2013.

