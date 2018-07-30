More Culture:

July 30, 2018

PHOTOS: The 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival

More than 30 performances, including one from the legendary David Byrne, rocked the Camden waterfront

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Festivals
Carroll - 2018 XPoNential Music Festival Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

David Byrne of the former American new wave band, Talking Heads, headlined Friday night of the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival. He came with a completely wireless band which allowing choreographed movements throughout the stage.

Thousands descended on the Camden waterfront for three days of music for the 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru from Friday, July 27 though Sunday July 29

More than 30 bands played three stages and brought diverse and eclectic music to the BB&T Pavilion and Wiggins Park. The festival was held and is hosted by the award-winning Philadelphia public radio station, WXPN 88.5 FM. 

Below is a gallery of photos from this past weekend's performances.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The National Reserve opened on the river stage Friday night, performing in front of an unmistakable Philadelphia skyline backdrop.


RELATED: 15 photos from the 2017 XPoNential Music Festival | 50 photos from the XPoNential Music Festival | 'Quinny from Philly' is now Beyonce's hottest lead backup dancer

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Chelsea ViaCava and Nik Greeley of Philly's Swift Technique got the weekend off to an energetic start with their performance on the marina stage at Wiggins Park, Friday July 27, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Blues guitarist, Greg Sover of Philadelphia, played Friday, July 27, 2018, at the XPoNential Music Festival.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Neófito Prodigio Arribetiao of M.A.K.U. Soundsystem at the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real performed on the river stage, Friday night of the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival at Wiggins Park.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

With threatening storms inching closer, an eager crowd looks on as the son of the legendary Willy Nelson performs on the Camden waterfront, Friday, July 27, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Becca Mancari of Bermuda Triangle performed with Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes), left, and Jesse Lafser (not pictured), Friday at the Wiggins Park.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn of the electronic duo Sylvan Esso played the BB&T Pavilion Friday, July 27, at the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

David Byrne mesmerized the crowd at the BB&T Pavilion, Friday, July 27, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Tarriona 'Tank' Ball of Tank & The Bangas gave arguably the most energetic performance of the weekend before a lively crowd at Wiggins Park, Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The indie folk band Darlingside harmonizes into a shared microphone on the marina stage at the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival, Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

As the sun creeped lower in the sky on Sunday, July 29, the Blind Boys of Alabama bought their celebrated gospel sounds to the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Festivals Philadelphia Concerts BB&T Pavilion WXPN Camden Wiggins Park

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Could Phillies make a move for Bryce Harper or Andrew McCutchen?
073118_Harper-Bryce_usat

YouTube

Philly has its very own Uber karaoke show host on YouTube, and his name is Driver Ed
Driver Ed

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after the first few days of training camp
073018DougPederson

Business

They train rescue dogs as police K-9 officers and create the gear they need to do their job
Throw Away Dogs Gear

Music

PHOTOS: The 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival
Carroll - 2018 XPoNential Music Festival

Pop Culture

Learn the history of the 'Rocky Steps' from the people who made it famous
Stock_Carroll - Rocky Statue

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Lightning McQueen at Disneys Epcot

$109 & up -- Orlando Area Hilton Hotels With Over $200 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.