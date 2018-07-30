PHOTOS: The 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival

David Byrne of the former American new wave band, Talking Heads, headlined Friday night of the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival. He came with a completely wireless band which allowing choreographed movements throughout the stage.
Thousands descended on the Camden waterfront for three days of music for the 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru from Friday, July 27 though Sunday July 29.
More than 30 bands played three stages and brought diverse and eclectic music to the BB&T Pavilion and Wiggins Park. The festival was held and is hosted by the award-winning Philadelphia public radio station, WXPN 88.5 FM.
Below is a gallery of photos from this past weekend's performances.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
The National Reserve opened on the river stage Friday night, performing in front of an unmistakable Philadelphia skyline backdrop.