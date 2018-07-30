PHOTOS: The 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival

Thousands descended on the Camden waterfront for three days of music for the 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru from Friday, July 27 though Sunday July 29.

More than 30 bands played three stages and brought diverse and eclectic music to the BB&T Pavilion and Wiggins Park. The festival was held and is hosted by the award-winning Philadelphia public radio station, WXPN 88.5 FM.

Below is a gallery of photos from this past weekend's performances.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The National Reserve opened on the river stage Friday night, performing in front of an unmistakable Philadelphia skyline backdrop.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Chelsea ViaCava and Nik Greeley of Philly's Swift Technique got the weekend off to an energetic start with their performance on the marina stage at Wiggins Park, Friday July 27, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Blues guitarist, Greg Sover of Philadelphia, played Friday, July 27, 2018, at the XPoNential Music Festival. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Neófito Prodigio Arribetiao of M.A.K.U. Soundsystem at the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real performed on the river stage, Friday night of the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival at Wiggins Park. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice With threatening storms inching closer, an eager crowd looks on as the son of the legendary Willy Nelson performs on the Camden waterfront, Friday, July 27, 2018. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Becca Mancari of Bermuda Triangle performed with Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes), left, and Jesse Lafser (not pictured), Friday at the Wiggins Park. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn of the electronic duo Sylvan Esso played the BB&T Pavilion Friday, July 27, at the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice David Byrne mesmerized the crowd at the BB&T Pavilion, Friday, July 27, 2018. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Tarriona 'Tank' Ball of Tank & The Bangas gave arguably the most energetic performance of the weekend before a lively crowd at Wiggins Park, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The indie folk band Darlingside harmonizes into a shared microphone on the marina stage at the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice As the sun creeped lower in the sky on Sunday, July 29, the Blind Boys of Alabama bought their celebrated gospel sounds to the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival.



