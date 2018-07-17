New interior renderings of Met Philadelphia show the 110-year-old opera house reimagined

The Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House, which has stood vacant on North Broad Street for decades, is reopening this December as a Live Nation venue. Now, for the first time, we finally have an idea of what it will look like inside.



Images have already been released of the venue's exterior, along with an amped up teaser video released last May, but new renderings from Atkin Olshin Schade offer a peek inside the concert hall's upscale lobby, stage view, and other features.

Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia The venue's original terrazzo floor is being restored, along with the original Philadelphia Opera House crest. The Met lobby will include a full-service bar featuring draft beers and liquor.



Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia Front of house view from stage.



Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia Front of house view from the stage, open floor plan.



"These spectacular images help define the concepts we’re developing that will provide the ultimate concert experience for our guests with the best sight lines, crystal clear sound and so much more.”

Another aspect of the updated space is a grand ballroom that can be used for private or corporate events.

Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia The Grande Salle, pre-set. The ballroom will be a multi-functional space for private events. A full food menu and bottle service option will be available.

Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia The Grande Scalle will also be an available space for guests prior to, or after, a show.



Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia The inside of the Met's concert hall, set up for full seating.



Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia A rendering of the concert set-up at the Met.

