More News:

July 17, 2018

New interior renderings of Met Philadelphia show the 110-year-old opera house reimagined

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Development North Broad Street
met opera house renovations rendering AOS Architects /for PhillyVoice

A rendering of the renovated Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House.

The Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House, which has stood vacant on North Broad Street for decades, is reopening this December as a Live Nation venue. Now, for the first time, we finally have an idea of what it will look like inside.

RELATED: First Look: Met Philly pushes local pride with teaser video boasting Jason Kelce, Rocky | With $56 million loan, the Met on North Broad will reopen in 2018 | Building on History: The Philadelphia Museum of Art

Images have already been released of the venue's exterior, along with an amped up teaser video released last May, but new renderings from Atkin Olshin Schade offer a peek inside the concert hall's upscale lobby, stage view, and other features.

Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia

The venue's original terrazzo floor is being restored, along with the original Philadelphia Opera House crest. The Met lobby will include a full-service bar featuring draft beers and liquor.


Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia

Front of house view from stage.


Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia

Front of house view from the stage, open floor plan.

“The Met Philadelphia will offer the ultimate live music experience," said Geoff Gordon, Live Nation Philadelphia regional president, in a statement.

"These spectacular images help define the concepts we’re developing that will provide the ultimate concert experience for our guests with the best sight lines, crystal clear sound and so much more.”

Another aspect of the updated space is a grand ballroom that can be used for private or corporate events.

Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia

The Grande Salle, pre-set. The ballroom will be a multi-functional space for private events. A full food menu and bottle service option will be available.


Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia

The Grande Scalle will also be an available space for guests prior to, or after, a show.

The renderings also highlight the different uses of the main performance space depending on the act. Developers envision the space used for concerts, cabarets, award shows, and other events.

Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia

The inside of the Met's concert hall, set up for full seating.


Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia

A rendering of the concert set-up at the Met.


Atkin Olshin Schade/The Met Philadelphia

A rendering of the Met set up for a cabaret or awards show.

Though the official opening date hasn't been announced yet, there are at least two shows scheduled for the venue. James Bay will perform March 9, 2019, and Derek Hough, featured "Dancing with the Stars," will perform June 14, 2019.


