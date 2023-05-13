Eat oysters and enjoy live music with the return of Shuck Fest

May 13, 2023
After a three-year hiatus, the annual celebration of oysters is back in Philadelphia. Shuck Fest will take place on June 4, bigger and better than it ever has at Liberty Point, the city's largest restaurant at Penn's Landing.
During the oyster festival from noon to 3:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live music by the local band Gypsy Wisdom, interactive shucking tutorials, a craft table for kids, and meet-greet-and-eat stations from 12 local oyster growers.
Oyster growers participating in the event include Cape May Salt Oyster Farms, Sweet Amalia Oyster Farm, Betsy Cape Shore Salts, Brigantine Oyster Company, Barnegat Oyster Collective, and Blue Island Oysters.
A professional shucking competition will include shuckers from local seafood restaurants with a cash prize.
There will also be other pay-as-you-go food and drink options available.
"Thanks to our partners at Liberty Point, we have more room to celebrate and spread the love with additional activities and more of the best oyster farmers in the region. We’re determined to make this the most epic Shuck Fest yet," Sam Mink, owner of Oyster House, told Wooder Ice.
Tickets cost $75 per person, including a tasting at each oyster station. It is free for children 10 and younger.