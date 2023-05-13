Eat oysters and enjoy live music with the return of Shuck Fest

After a three-year hiatus, the annual celebration of oysters is back in Philadelphia. Shuck Fest will take place on June 4, bigger and better than it ever has at Liberty Point, the city's largest restaurant at Penn's Landing.

During the oyster festival from noon to 3:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live music by the local band Gypsy Wisdom, interactive shucking tutorials, a craft table for kids, and meet-greet-and-eat stations from 12 local oyster growers.