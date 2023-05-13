More Events:

May 13, 2023

Eat oysters and enjoy live music with the return of Shuck Fest

After a three-year hiatus the celebration will take place at the city’s largest restaurant Liberty Point on June 4

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Oyster fest return File photo/PhillyVoice

Oyster House is bringing back Shuck Fest after three years on June 4. The oyster festival will take place at Liberty Point at the Seaport Museum on Penn’s Landing and will cost $75 per person.

After a three-year hiatus, the annual celebration of oysters is back in Philadelphia. Shuck Fest will take place on June 4, bigger and better than it ever has at Liberty Point, the city's largest restaurant at Penn's Landing. 

During the oyster festival from noon to 3:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live music by the local band Gypsy Wisdom, interactive shucking tutorials, a craft table for kids, and meet-greet-and-eat stations from 12 local oyster growers. 

MORE: Spruce Street Harbor Park reopens for summer season on Friday

Oyster growers participating in the event include Cape May Salt Oyster Farms, Sweet Amalia Oyster Farm, Betsy Cape Shore Salts, Brigantine Oyster Company, Barnegat Oyster Collective, and Blue Island Oysters. 

A professional shucking competition will include shuckers from local seafood restaurants with a cash prize. 

There will also be other pay-as-you-go food and drink options available. 

"Thanks to our partners at Liberty Point, we have more room to celebrate and spread the love with additional activities and more of the best oyster farmers in the region. We’re determined to make this the most epic Shuck Fest yet," Sam Mink, owner of Oyster House, told Wooder Ice

Tickets cost $75 per person, including a tasting at each oyster station. It is free for children 10 and younger.

Shuck Fest 2023

Sunday, June 4
Noon to 3:30 p.m. | $75 admission
Liberty Point at Penn's Landing
211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

