Spruce Street Harbor Park reopens for summer season on Friday

Spruce Street Harbor Park, on the banks of the Delaware River reopens to the public Friday, May 12. The park's summer opening coincides with the return of Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest at nearby Penn's Landing.

The Penn's Landing park, at 301 S. Columbus Blvd., is free to enter and open to the public. Every Friday night it will host After Work Sessions, featuring live music curated by Shekhinah B. of The Women's Coalition for Empowerment.

There will be rotating markets at the park each Saturday, beginning with the Global Craft Market hosted by the Welcoming Center. Sundays are for pop-up plays and family-friendly crafts.

Each month will have a free showcase hosted by one of Cherry Street Pier's resident artists, beginning with a free tie-dye workshop with Nyambi Naturals on May 20.

Through May 29, Spruce Street Harbor Park will be open 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays. After Memorial Day, hours will expand and then limited hours will return starting Labor Day, Sept. 4 through Sept. 24.

Use of most of the park's hammocks is free on a first-come, first-served basis. The riverside hammock lounge rentals can be booked online in 90-minute blocks of time for a $75 fee.

Also in Spruce Street Harbor Park, head over to the Barge Bar Oasis, where craft beer, cocktails and frozen drinks are sold, or wander along the boardwalk and indulge food from Chickie's and Pete's, Philly Tacos, Ay Burrito, Frozen Delights, French Toast Bites and Humpty's Dumplings.

In addition to the park's events, Summerfest visitors can go rollerskating, ride the Ferris wheel and play arcade games and mini-golf.