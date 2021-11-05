PhillyVoice High School Football Top 10: Setting the table for the District 1 playoffs

It would be a good way to go out. Garnet Valley coach Mike Ricci is in his 37th year—and final season—as head coach of the Jaguars and 38th overall year in coaching.

His Jaguars are 10-0 and right now the class of PIAA District 1 Class 6A as the district playoffs begin this weekend. Ranked No. 1 in District 1 Class 6A, Garnet Valley is one of three programs undefeated so far, joined by North Penn, the No. 2 seed, and Quakertown the No. 5 seed.

Under Ricci, the Jaguars have achieved numerous standards, but they have never won a District 1 Class 6A title. With its depth and overall team speed, it looks like the Jags could be sending Ricci with a nice going away present.

The 6A and 5A district playoffs will stretch over these next four weeks. Championship weekend will be Thanksgiving Day weekend, Friday, Nov. 26. Some interesting games to watch pits No. 7 seed Ridley (9-1) against No. 10 seed Conestoga (7-3). The Central League rivals faced each other last week, with Ridley squeaking by, 29-28.

In 5A, a game to watch is Chester against Kennett. Kennett will travel to Chester for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday afternoon. Both teams are 7-3. This is the first time Chester has ever made the district playoffs.

In Class 4A, Chichester has not played in nor won a district playoff game in over a decade. The Eagles are one of four teams in the 4A playoffs, opening with No. 1 seed Bishop Shanahan, which smoked Chichester, 34-8, last weekend.

The PhillyVoice Area Top 10

Week of Nov. 5, 2021

1. La Salle (8-1)

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (6-2)

3. Imhotep Charter (6-1)

4. North Penn (10-0)

5. Malvern Prep (6-2)

6. St. Augustine Prep (NJ) (8-1)



7. Cedar Creek (NJ) (9-0)

8. Garnet Valley (10-0)

9. Millville (NJ) (7-1)

10. Archbishop Wood (5-4)

Under consideration: Quakertown (10-0), Downingtown East (8-2), Neumann-Goretti (8-1), Woodbury (NJ) (8-0), St. Joseph (NJ) (7-2), Ocean City (NJ) (9-0), Ridley (9-1), Coatesville (9-1), Perkiomen Valley (8-2), West Chester Rustin (8-1), Strath Haven (9-1).

The PhillyVoice Southeastern PA Top 10

Week of Nov. 5, 2021

1. La Salle (8-1)

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (6-2)

3. Imhotep Charter (6-1)

4. North Penn (10-0)

5. Malvern Prep (6-2)

6. Garnet Valley (10-0)

7. Archbishop Wood (5-4)

8. Coatesville (9-1)

9. Neumann-Goretti (8-1)

10. Quakertown (10-0)

Under consideration: Ridley (9-1), Perkiomen Valley (8-2), West Chester Rustin (8-1), Strath Haven (9-1), Unionville (9-1), Pennridge (7-3), Central Bucks West (8-2).

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter based in the Philadelphia area who has been writing for PhillyVoice since its inception in 2015 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on Twitter here: @JSantoliquito.