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June 16, 2026

Main Line Health to add new 5-story tower to Paoli Hospital

The expansion is part of the health system's push to extend its reach in the Philly suburbs.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Main Line Health
Paoli Hospital Expansion Source/Google Maps

Main Line Health plans to build a new five-story tower at Paoli Hospital, above. The tower, slated to open in 2029, will add 108 beds.

A new, five-story tower is planned for Paoli Hospital in Chester County, upping its capacity by more than 100 beds.

The expansion of the Paoli Hospital campus at 255 W. Lancaster Ave. is part of a push by Main Line Health to meet growing emergency department demand and to expand the health system's reach throughout the suburbs. The new tower, carrying a price tag of $220 million to $240 million, is slated to open in 2029.

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Main Line Health is also building an ambulatory center, at the corners of Lloyd and Manor avenues, in Downingtown, Chester County, to open in 2027. The $150 million facility will house primary, specialty and urgent care, as well as imaging and outpatient surgery, the health system said.

Main Line Health also has submitted plans to Upper Providence Township for a proposed 108-bed, five-story hospital across from the Main Line Health Collegeville location.

"At a time when healthcare access has become more limited in the region, we believe it is important to continue investing in communities that need greater access to high-quality care," Main Line Health President and CEO Ed Jimenez said in a news release.

Paoli Hospital currently has 261 beds. The plans approved by Main Line Health's board of governors last week would add another 108 patient beds and the following:

• 36 new private rooms that can be turned into ICU beds
• A dedicated floor to diagnostic testing, including radiology and perinatal testing
• A roof heliport to transport trauma patients
• Two additional parking lots for more than 120 vehicles
• Connecting corridors between first and second floors

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Main Line Health Philadelphia Paoli Hospitals Downingtown

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