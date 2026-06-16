Main Line Health to add new 5-story tower to Paoli Hospital

A new, five-story tower is planned for Paoli Hospital in Chester County, upping its capacity by more than 100 beds.

The expansion of the Paoli Hospital campus at 255 W. Lancaster Ave. is part of a push by Main Line Health to meet growing emergency department demand and to expand the health system's reach throughout the suburbs. The new tower, carrying a price tag of $220 million to $240 million, is slated to open in 2029.

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Main Line Health is also building an ambulatory center, at the corners of Lloyd and Manor avenues, in Downingtown, Chester County, to open in 2027. The $150 million facility will house primary, specialty and urgent care, as well as imaging and outpatient surgery, the health system said.

Main Line Health also has submitted plans to Upper Providence Township for a proposed 108-bed, five-story hospital across from the Main Line Health Collegeville location.

"At a time when healthcare access has become more limited in the region, we believe it is important to continue investing in communities that need greater access to high-quality care," Main Line Health President and CEO Ed Jimenez said in a news release.

Paoli Hospital currently has 261 beds. The plans approved by Main Line Health's board of governors last week would add another 108 patient beds and the following: